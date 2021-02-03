SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Stock Price Up 8.8%

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 182,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 142,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 71.65% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

In other SandRidge Permian Trust news, major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc acquired 518,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $202,110.87. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PERS)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

