Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

SANM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. 13,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,746. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $35.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

