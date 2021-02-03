Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.47

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $33.86. Sapiens International shares last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 92,353 shares trading hands.

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 74,576 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

