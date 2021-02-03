Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

SRPT stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. 4,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.