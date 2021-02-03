Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 14.7% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.93. 1,936,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,216,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
