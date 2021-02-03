Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 14.7% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.93. 1,936,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,216,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Sasol alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after buying an additional 432,798 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.