Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Up 6.8%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.41. 452,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 669,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on STSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
