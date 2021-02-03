Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Up 6.8%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.41. 452,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 669,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

