ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.
Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,859. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $715.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.
In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
