ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,859. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $715.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

