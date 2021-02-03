Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFFLY. Nord/LB cut Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

