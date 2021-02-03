Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,037.0 days.

SHLAF stock opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $201.35 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.38.

Get Schindler alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHLAF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.