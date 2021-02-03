Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 636,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,857,636. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

