Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.96. 3,672,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,929. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

