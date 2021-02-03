Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,755 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.63. 4,666,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,703. The company has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

