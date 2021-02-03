Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sysco by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

SYY stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,747. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

