Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.89 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 463,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Schneider National by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

