Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Schneider National updated its FY21 guidance to $1.45-1.60 EPS and its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.60 EPS.
Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,706. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.