Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Schneider National updated its FY21 guidance to $1.45-1.60 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.60 EPS.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,706. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13.

Get Schneider National alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. 140166 lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.