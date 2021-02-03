Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.45-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. Schneider National also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.45-1.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. 140166 cut shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

