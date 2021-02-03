Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in January

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 462,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,431.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SHNWF opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. Schroders has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

