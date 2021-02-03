Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 133,380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 559,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 362,305 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000.

FNDF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,591. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

