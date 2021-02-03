Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

