Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,716.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 434,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 64,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

