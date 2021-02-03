Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 216.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,830 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $48,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,819. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74.

