Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,862 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,954,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,391,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 338.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.88. 470,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,374. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $134.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.