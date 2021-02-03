Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.05

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.05 and last traded at $132.88, with a volume of 470979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 660.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

