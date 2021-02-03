Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lifted by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 470,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $134.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

