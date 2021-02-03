Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.95. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $72.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.