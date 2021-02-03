Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.27% of Science Applications International worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 375,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after buying an additional 349,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after buying an additional 340,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

