Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $40.62 EPS

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62), Fidelity Earnings reports. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 109.97%.

SALT stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

