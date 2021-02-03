Scry.info Reaches Market Capitalization of $934,571.30 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $934,571.30 and $66,715.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00069499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00905060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048288 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.16 or 0.04598140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.