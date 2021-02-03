Scrypta (LYRA) Price Hits $0.0096

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $153,354.41 and $1.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,713,724 coins and its circulating supply is 15,913,724 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

