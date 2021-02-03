Scrypta Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $160,179.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023507 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 212.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,713,724 coins and its circulating supply is 15,913,724 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

