Security Asset Management Buys 2,239 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.9% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after buying an additional 129,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,371,000 after buying an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 167.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $5,368,940. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $724.08. 680,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $723.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

