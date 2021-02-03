Security Asset Management Buys 3,666 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises 2.2% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.47. 408,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 146.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

