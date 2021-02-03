Security Asset Management Buys 4,041 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,215 shares of company stock valued at $22,259,831 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.57. 2,427,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,329. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

