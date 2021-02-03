Security Asset Management Buys 5,997 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Security Asset Management raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 230.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,658. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

