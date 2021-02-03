Security Asset Management Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Security Asset Management raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.0% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.31. 2,313,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.59 and its 200-day moving average is $238.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.