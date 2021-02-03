Security Asset Management Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in STERIS by 292.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in STERIS by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $8.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

