Security Asset Management Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Security Asset Management increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $9,630,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $16.30 on Wednesday, reaching $563.81. 265,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,197. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.38 and a 200 day moving average of $521.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

