Security Asset Management Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Security Asset Management raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $20.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.20. 959,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,968. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $453.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

