Security Asset Management Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 1.9% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. 776,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,951. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

