Security Asset Management Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.0% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $155.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,252. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

