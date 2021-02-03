Security Asset Management Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Security Asset Management raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,798 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.75. 873,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,840. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

