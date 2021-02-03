Security Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.1% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,490. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

