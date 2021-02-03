Security Asset Management Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,381,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.05. 464,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,079. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.78 and a 200-day moving average of $275.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

