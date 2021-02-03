Security Asset Management Purchases 5,531 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Security Asset Management increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,077,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fiserv by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.20. 4,549,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,116. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21.
In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
