Security Asset Management Purchases 5,531 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Security Asset Management increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,077,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fiserv by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.20. 4,549,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,116. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

