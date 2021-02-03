Security Asset Management Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Security Asset Management boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 1.5% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

MSCI stock traded down $8.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.87. The company had a trading volume of 621,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,910. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.