Security Asset Management Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Security Asset Management boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CME Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average is $172.79. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

