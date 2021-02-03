Security Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 173,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after buying an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

FICO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $463.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,080. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.30.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

