Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Up 5.8%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.62. 256,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 421,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.