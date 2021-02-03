Selfkey Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and approximately $56.22 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 90.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,708,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

