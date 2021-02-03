SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Short Interest Update

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 752,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 691,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,126. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.